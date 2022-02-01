Permission.io Hires Facebook Veteran, Lauren Griewski, as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Permission.io , the leading provider of permission-based, Web3 advertising, today announced the hiring of Facebook (Meta) veteran, Lauren Griewski, as Chief Revenue Officer. Lauren will be leading the company's growth through strategic partnerships with global advertisers as the startup continues the rollout of its core products to transform the digital advertising ecosystem.

Lauren brings over 15 years of media, advertising, technology, and executive experience with some of the world's leading platforms including Facebook (Meta), Roblox, VEVO, and Viacom. In her role at Facebook, Lauren served as a leader in ad technology, monetization and strategic partnerships. She led the development of Facebook's B2B advertising business whilst implementing global market strategies, including the establishment of the B2B Center of Excellence. Lauren also served as Co-Chair of Women at Facebook. More recently, Lauren was Founder and CEO at Soul Expressed, LLC., a tech platform where she led business leaders and organizations to accelerate global growth and transformation.

As Chief Revenue Officer at Permission, Lauren will be overseeing the development of the company's advertising sales organization and onboarding advertisers to its multiple innovative products, namely its proprietary DSP, Permission Ads, which enables advertisers to offer tokenized rewards to consumers for consent and sharing data.

"We're honored to have Lauren Griewski join our growing team at such a critical time for our company," said Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io. "With her years of leadership experience and proven results in the advertising industry, Lauren will be a key component to advancing the growth of Permission Ads , Permission's core product, which we believe will be fundamental to the future of Web3 advertising."

"I've been fortunate to be a part of massive shifts and transformation in the advertising industry," stated Lauren Griewski, Chief Revenue Officer at Permission.io. "Now more than ever, with evolving technologoies, new currencies and customer-centric solutions, advertisers are well poised to exceed their business goals and redefine consumer relationships. Crypto and Web3 are no longer just the way of the future, they are here and experiencing rapid adoption. I look forward to partnering with innovative businesses and brand leaders to accelerate their success in partnership with Permission."

About Permission.io

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission-based, Web3 advertising. The company has created the ASK Coin, a tokenized reward that empowers consumers to opt-in, own and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit http://www.permission.io.

