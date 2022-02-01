Porte Brown Elects New Managing Partner and CEO

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the election of Joseph A. Gleba as the firm's next CEO and managing partner, effective January 1, 2022.

Gleba succeeds Bruce Jones, who assumed the role as managing partner from Thomas Porte in 2003. Jones became the first non-family member to lead Porte Brown since the firm's founding in 1946. During his tenure, Jones expanded the firm's service offerings to include a wide range of advisory services and expanded the firm's footprint from the corporate Elk Grove Village office to include offices in Elgin, Evanston, McHenry and Tinley Park, Illinois. Today, the firm serves clients internationally and utilizes leading edge technology to address the growing needs of the virtual business environment.

"Gleba exemplifies what it means to be a member of the Porte Brown team," said Jones. "He possesses the leadership skills and qualities necessary to continue the firm's growth through innovation, process improvement and strategic relationships. Joe is ready for this new challenge, and we have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the firm into the future."

Gleba, a CPA and a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP®), began his career as a staff accountant at the firm in 1996 and became a partner in 2009. He has held several leadership positions throughout the years including as the partner-in-charge of the McHenry office, a member of the firm's executive committee, and a lead partner of the construction industry practice. In addition, Gleba has been heavily involved in the assimilation of newly acquired accounting firms, talent recruiting events, and implementing best practices around new accounting software.

"I am thankful for the support from across the firm and the confidence my partners have in me to guide Porte Brown during this transformational and exciting time," Gleba said. "By leveraging Porte Brown's legacy of talented consultants, efficient processes, and dedicated client service, I look forward to leading the firm's pursuit of growth strategies that will strengthen us for the next 75 years."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

