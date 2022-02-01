Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Virtual Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host its Virtual Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. The symposium will feature healthcare professionals and researchers sharing the latest gastric and esophageal cancers research information. In addition, a two-part panel discussion will feature stomach cancer survivors, caregivers, and family members sharing their journey with the disease. Attendees will also learn about clinical trial updates, genetics, immunotherapy, psychological effects, treatment options, standards of care, and survivorship and nutrition from leading oncologists, researchers, and dieticians.

Dr. Jeremy Davis, Surgeon-in-Chief at the National Health Institutes Clinical Center, will lead the event as moderator. His expertise includes sporadic and inherited forms of stomach cancer, including CDH1 gene mutations, as well as molecular underpinnings of gastric cancer development and metastasis. Dr. Davis is also board certified in complex general surgical oncology and general surgery. In partnership with DDF, Dr. Davis helped organize the event, inviting expert collaborators from top medical research institutions such as the National Cancer Institute, National Health Institutes, Massachusetts General Hospital, GeneDX, and Columbia University.

"Our best chance at making progress toward a cure for stomach cancer is to continue to educate the stomach cancer community of patients, caregivers, physicians, and healthcare providers," said Dr. Jeremy Davis. These symposia are designed to share information and often spark new ideas and essential connections between physicians, researchers, and patients. Stomach cancer care and impactful research require partnership, and I am thankful for Debbie's Dream Foundation for bringing together both patients and experts in the field of stomach cancer."

DDF's Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Eidelman, is excited to collaborate with Dr. Davis to bring the latest information to the stomach cancer community. "At DDF, we recognize the importance of educating our patients to help equip them with up-to-date research and empower them as they navigate this disease," said Andera Eidelman. "This information presented by our experts helps patients and families feel more confident at doctor visits by encouraging dialogue between patients and their care team for better treatment outcomes."

The programming will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. EST for all virtual attendees. This event was made possible by DDF's generous sponsors Amgen, Inc, and Merck. To register for this event, visit https://debbiesdream.org/inspire_events/ddf-virtual-stomach-cancer-educational-symposium/.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer,advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

