Purolator Partners With Tulip to Modernize its POS system

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, today announced its partnership with Purolator, a leading integrated freight, package and logistics provider in Canada. Purolator selected Tulip to help modernize checkout processes and improve the customer experience across their 133 retail locations.
"Purolator is investing in innovation and modernization, and we're really excited to be part of that," said Tulip's CEO, Ali Asaria. "We're proud to be providing solutions to help them enhance customer experiences and improve store performance."
Purolator is one of Canada's leading premium courier providers. With one of the most extensive networks in Canada and regional locations across the U.S., they have continuously raised the bar on supply chain solutions for over 60 years. Purolator chose Tulip's innovative, scalable solutions to increase customer engagement, maximize sales and provide a platform for future growth across their bricks-and-mortar and mobile locations.
"Purolator is always working to elevate our customer service through new digital tools and innovative operations solutions," said Laurie Weston, Senior Director of Retail, Purolator. "We are excited about leveraging Tulip's in-depth retail expertise in ways that will allow us to enhance our organizational efficiency and offer an industry-leading customer experience."
Purolator will be using Tulip's enterprise point of sale (POS) solution, Tulip Checkout, along with its Performance Planning and Intelligent Staff Scheduling solutions. Together, they will enable Purolator to identify and address performance risks, while providing a seamless omnichannel checkout experience.
About Tulip
Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels. Visit tulip.com to learn more.
Media contact
Rachel Kuper, VP Marketing
1-855-834-4587
328507@email4pr.com
SOURCE Tulip.io Inc.
