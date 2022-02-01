CEO of Western Reserve Group Announces Retirement

WOOSTER, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin W. Day, President and CEO of Western Reserve Group, has announced he will retire effective January 2023. He intends to continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Day began his insurance career in 1985 and has served in numerous leadership positions in the industry. He joined WRG in 1997 as Vice President-Claims. He was elected Executive Vice President in 2009 and President and CEO effective January 2013.
Under Day's leadership, revenue increased from $188 million to $247 million. Assets increased from $402 million to $629 million while surplus increased from $228 million to $374 million.
In addition to his role at WRG, Day has served as a member of the Advisory Board at Holy Name High School, Executive Committee Board of The Village Network, past Chair of Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Ohio Insurance Institute.
The WRG Board of Directors has begun the process of hiring his replacement.
Media Contact:
Steven Johnson
328867@email4pr.com
800-362-0426 extension 2606
SOURCE Western Reserve Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.