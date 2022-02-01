Oakbridge Insurance Extends Footprint in Metro Atlanta Through Partnership with Jenkins, Skipworth & Associates, Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Jenkins, Skipworth & Associates, Inc. (JSA), an independent agency headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The partnership extends Oakbridge's footprint in Metropolitan Atlanta and supports the firm's partnership strategy.
The partnership creates a broader suite of resources and risk management services for both firms, including agribusiness specialization, commercial and personal insurance, loss control services, claims management, and financial services products including life insurance and retirement solutions.
"We are excited to welcome Jenkins, Skipworth & Associates as our newest partner. Their location in the fast-growing suburbs of Atlanta and expertise in both personal and commercial insurance solutions for their clients makes them a perfect partner for Oakbridge," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This partnership will allow us to further extend Jenkins' successful insurance solutions and service offerings."
The partnership offers JSA access to Oakbridge's training and risk management programs, including its innovative Proactive Services model that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and management systems.
"Relationships are our business, and we're proud to partner with Oakbridge Insurance, a company who shares our values and commitment to client satisfaction and service," said JSA President Marvin Jenkins. "Our team is excited to leverage the efficiencies and training of the large brokerage, while maintaining the relationships and service our clients know and trust."
As an Oakbridge partner, JSA will maintain its office in Alpharetta, Georgia.
About Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.
Contact: Christen Engel
Poston Communications
(404) 875-3400
328766@email4pr.com
SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.