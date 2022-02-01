New Automated Pouch Packaging Machine Set to Transform Operations for Small Businesses

OOSTBURG, Wis., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-performance automated packaging systems, is launching the 4SC-235, a new automated pouch packaging machine developed with small business in mind.

"The development of the 4SC-235 premade pouch machine allows Viking Masek to help an entirely new customer market," explains Robb Leonhard, Viking Masek President. "It also gives our existing brand loyal customers a compact, highly productive, premade pouch packaging solution."

Recognizing that their product lineup largely catered to clients who require maximum throughput and custom packaging solutions, Viking Masek's R&D team went to work, developing a more affordable, user-friendly pouch packaging option to meet the needs of quickly growing small businesses and niche markets. Ten months and over 2,000 person-hours later, the 4SC-235 is making its debut.

"It was an exciting challenge for the entire team to develop this machine from the ground up," comments Mike Schaap, R&D Manager. "From design review meetings to completing designs to longevity testing, and finally to a working machine and gathering team input and enhancement changes, we have a new machine platform that will exceed our customer's needs."

The R&D team focused on not only creating a more affordable machine without sacrificing build quality, but also to innovate and develop technologies that truly provide a measurable value to clients.

"We've developed a very robust R&D team that has well beyond the technical capabilities, is 100% committed to their craft, and solely focuses on market desires brought by raw feedback supplied from our customers and customer-facing teams," comments Ty Weinhold, Viking Masek COO.

The 4SC-235 is 100% made at Viking Masek's US headquarters in Wisconsin and includes the following innovations:

Stress tested wear parts designed for long-term use

Combined functions to decrease machine footprint

Streamlined workflow requiring minimal operator technical skill

Visual measures and gauges for easy adjustments

Simplified human-machine interface

Very minimal maintenance

"With these new innovations, we can now help clients automate costly manual packaging processes earlier in the game, putting them on the path to long-term success without sacrificing the premium build quality that's often seen in entry-level equipment offerings," says Bryan Lacy, Viking Masek Director of Sales.

Many of the discoveries and innovations realized because of this project will also be applied to Viking's existing product portfolio to continuously improve their value to end users.

"The industry is in desperate need of automated manufacturing technologies that have the intelligence to adjust, size change, troubleshoot, and run themselves without the need for operators," comments Scott Miller, Viking Masek VP of Business Development. "We expect to lead the industry as we develop new packaging machines, coupling them with new high-speed automated secondary packaging. All of this will be developed with the customer in mind, with the goal of reducing the manual labor needed to meet or exceed current demands."

