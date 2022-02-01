Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON Will Print a Home at the NAHB International Builders' Show®

ORLANDO, Fla., and NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) today announced its participation at the NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) from February 8-10 in Orlando, FL. Black Buffalo 3D is a leading global provider of large scale 3D printers for construction and proprietary structural concrete ink. The company is bringing a NEXCON™ 3D construction printer and will print formless precast, concrete walls and a tiny home in its outdoor exhibit live at the event.
The printer will be hard to miss, standing at over 40' tall with an expandable footprint that will take most of the company's 60' x 80' outdoor booth. Black Buffalo 3D sells, leases, and trains on its 3D construction technology to help increase adoption and create more efficient and sustainable construction industry. NEXCON™ printers can rapidly print affordable housing, structural components, and commercial buildings on demand.
"IBS, the premier home-building show in the US, gives us a great opportunity to demonstrate our game-changing technology to developers and contractors," stated Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Black Buffalo 3D. "3D construction printed infrastructure and buildings using Black Buffalo 3D equipment and materials are stronger, safer and more cost effective than any traditional construction methods. Our customers are able to build faster and create custom designs on demand."
Black Buffalo 3D will be joined at their IBS booth by global 3D printing partner Alquist 3D, who shares their goal of creating a smarter and more sustainable society. Alquist is a rural affordable home builder well-known for their 3D printed home projects throughout the United States including the first fully permitted owner-occupied 3D printed home in the world. Alquist will utilize Black Buffalo 3D NEXCON™ large scale construction printers for future housing and infrastructure projects throughout the continent.
About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation
Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is the NY based, US affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd.-formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.–and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of smart 3D construction printers (3DCP) from one to four stories, proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on-demand with Black Buffalo 3D NexCon printers available now. Stay tuned for updates on our projects and development of structural hemp-based concrete alternatives.
Join us at IBS with a free registration through this link. https://www.buildersshow.com/BlackBuffalo3DCorporation
Media Contact:
Peter Cooperman
(646) 491-9860
328849@email4pr.com
SOURCE Black Buffalo 3D Corporation
