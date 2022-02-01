MRC Vegas 2022 Conference is Uniting eCommerce Payments and Fraud Prevention Professionals

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is once again bringing together leaders in the eCommerce payments and fraud prevention ecosystem for MRC Vegas 2022, the highly anticipated in-person conference coming 7-10 March 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The last year brought a lot of change in our industry, but one thing that never seemed to fluctuate was the level of enthusiasm for Vegas 2022," says Julie Fergerson, CEO of the MRC. "Our members look forward to this conference every year for a reason, and this year is shaping up to be one of our best yet. Our MRC Vegas 2022 speaker lineup is unparalleled, and we're implementing the lessons learned from our virtual conferences to make our in-person events even better."

The four-day conference, sponsored by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, will highlight the expertise of professionals from a wide variety of backgrounds. Attendees can expect dozens of speakers from organizations such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Google, Microsoft, Meta/Facebook, J.P. Morgan, Salesforce, and more.

Keynote speakers include Stephen Pair of BitPay, Jeremy Belostock of Verifone and Karen Webster of PYMNTS on all things cryptocurrency and blockchain, Sarah Strauss of Capital One discussing the future of payments from an issuer's perspective, and Nicholas Cheviron and Stephanie Stephens of the FBI on one of the biggest global takedowns of organized crime in 'Operation Trojan Shield.'

"Like everyone, I'm looking forward to face-to-face interactions with colleagues and friends," says Julie. "But safety is still our highest priority. That's why we're carefully monitoring all health-related developments and enforcing all state mandated safety regulations. We want everyone attending to learn, network, have fun, and then get home healthy and motivated to continue our work improving eCommerce for everyone."

About the MRC:

The MRC is a global community, providing platforms for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC works to make commerce safe and profitable by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, and a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions around eCommerce.

The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.

