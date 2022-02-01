Math Essentials Provides an Easy-to-Follow System That Transforms Math Challenged Classroom Teachers, Homeschool Parents, and Substitute Teachers into Math Teacher Super Stars

MARINA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a fact that millions of students are now way behind in math and a huge number of them have just plain given up. This needs to be fixed, fast!
It is up to classroom teachers and homeschool parents to provide effective math instruction to these students. The dilemma that needs to be addressed is the fact that a large proportion of these parents and teachers are rusty when it comes to math. Others have limited math skills to begin with. Also, many classroom teachers, home school parents, and substitute teachers are teaching math for the very first time. Many have no idea how to even get started. For them, this program is a godsend! Award-winning math instructor, Richard W. Fisher, has come up with a simple, highly effective solution to this dilemma. He has written a book entitled Math Refresher for Adults, The Perfect Solution. This book is the perfect solution to this vital educational issue that needs to be addressed now!
The amazing, easy-to-use book combined with the online video tutorials will provide the necessary guidance to help even those who may consider themselves math challenged. The course will enable them to become highly competent in math. This is a game changer!
Here are some of the highlights of this Math Refresher.
- The main sections included are Whole Numbers, Fractions, Decimals, Percents, Geometry, Integers, Charts & Graphs, Word Problems, Pre-Algebra, and Algebra.
- These are the critical skills that all students need to master.
- Lessons are short, concise, and easy to understand.
- A detailed table of contents makes it simple for the teacher to find a specific topic quickly.
- Included are a glossary and handy math resource center.
- The book includes free access to online video tutorials for each lesson. Each video provides the user with a short and thorough explanation for each topic.
Here is an example of how it works. Just follow these simple steps.
Suppose the topic is Dividing Fractions.
- Go to www.mathessentials.net
- Click on the Videos button
- Find the corresponding online video for Dividing Fractions in the menu
- View the video, and it is recommended to work right along with the instructor. That way the user will see, hear, and retain the content
- The final step is to go to the Dividing Fractions lesson in the book
- The lesson will include Review Problems, Helpful Teaching Tips, Sample Problems, and an Assignment for the students
- Everything is presented in easy-to-understand language
This program will ensure that any teacher or home school parent can present a high-quality math lesson to each student for any topic!
It is time to get our students back up to speed in math now!
No excuses. Let's do it!
Available at www.mathessentials.net, and also on Amazon and Ingram Books
Contact:
Richard Fisher
Phone 408-314-4573 * Email 328463@email4pr.com
Discounts for bulk orders
SOURCE Math Essentials
