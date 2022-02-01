NTM Inc. Named "Gold Medal Supplier' by BAE Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTM Inc. announced it is proud to enter 2022 as a BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier of the Year Award for Gold Medallion Supplier based on exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2021 for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.

BAE Systems' Partner2Win is a global program designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

"Our suppliers have overcome many challenges posed by the COVID pandemic to sustain deliveries of our products to Army, Marines, and Navy customers," said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "By partnering with the highest performing suppliers – including NTM Inc.in the industry, we have and will continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

"We look to the future with confidence that our employees, our equipment, and our commitment to excellence will enable our continued success," said Barbara Dorumsgaard, President of NTM

About NTM Inc.

Founded in 1976, NTM is a family-owned "One-Stop Tooling and Machine Shop" in Fridley, MN. The company is a Women-Owned Small Business, ISO9001:2015 certified, and ITAR registered.

With more than 25,000 square feet of production space, our vision is "Helping Manufacturers Succeed" and our mission is "To provide the finest cutting tools, services and machined products for our customers."

For information, go to ntminc.com

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 states across the U.S. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

