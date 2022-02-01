Belgian Boys Reinvents Breakfast in a Minute with the Debut of Brioche French Toast, Available Exclusively in the Target Dairy Aisle

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise and Shine! Breakfast just got sweeter. Belgian Boys, the woman-owned food startup bringing indulgent European treats to the U.S., launches its toaster-ready Brioche French Toast exclusively in Target stores nationwide starting today. Committed to quick-and-easy breakfasts that are equal parts great taste and fun, Belgian Boys will place its Brioche French Toast in Target's refrigerated aisle, where customers can add it to their carts at the same time as other morning staples like eggs and yogurt.
Belgian Boys have previously reimagined breakfast with their Original Crêpes, Belgian Waffles, and Bite-Sized Pancakes that are delectable in taste and easy to make. The mouthwatering new Brioche French Toast is a simple, convenient, and delicious breakfast treat that can be popped in the toaster or pan-fried on the stove. The fluffy brioche bread is baked to a golden perfection with just a touch of sugar, and like all Belgian Boys foods, the Brioche French Toast is made with premium, non-GMO ingredients and does not contain palm oil, artificial flavors, or preservatives.
"At Belgian Boys, we believe that when it comes to indulging, we should indulge well! Our Brioche French Toast takes what used to be a messy, time-intensive weekend pleasure and turns it into a quick and easy any-day breakfast," said Anouck Gotlib, CEO of Belgian Boys. "Now more than ever, we want to give our community another delicious way to turn up the happy. This is our invitation to enjoy a heavenly yet classic morning meal before tackling the day ahead."
The new Brioche French Toast is launching exclusively in 600+ Targets nationwide starting today, and will be available at retail partners nationwide this summer. Each box contains four slices of Brioche French Toast and has an MSRP of $4.99 (on promo at Target for $3.99 for the month of February). For more information on Belgian Boys, visit www.belgianboys.com.
About Belgian Boys
Belgian Boys launched in 2015 by two childhood friends, "Skinny & Chubby," who grew up in Belgium indulging in delicious European treats and plenty of mischief. Once they relocated to the U.S., the stroopwafels, cookie tarts, and crêpes from their childhood were nowhere to be found. They became passionate about introducing Americans to the worldly and nostalgic treats they grew up with. From this, Belgian Boys was born, offering just the right touch of sweetness and feeling of home through their breakfast, dessert, and snack delights. Today, Belgian Boys is women-owned and offers a diverse line of products with whimsical "disruptive" packaging, authentic flavors, and a dose of fun in every bite. For more information on Belgian Boys, visit www.belgianboys.com.
