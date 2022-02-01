Free Webinar: Automotive Aftermarket eCommerce Strategies That Avoid Channel Conflict

HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A free webinar will reveal many new, unprecedented revenue growth strategies that avoid channel conflict to the benefit of all channel partners. Automotive service provider companies GCommerce and Hedges & Company are co-sponsors of the webinar.

This webinar is designed for automotive aftermarket manufacturers, brand owners and distributors interested in growing sales revenue through all eCommerce sales channels.

Traditional aftermarket distribution channels have been disrupted in the past decade due to growth in eCommerce as well as third-party marketplace platforms such as Amazon and eBay. Since 2018, eCommerce and third-party aftermarket parts and accessories revenue has nearly doubled and is estimated to be $38 billion in the United States in 2022. It is projected to reach $67 billion by 2030.

This rapid channel disruption and potential for channel conflict create questions for aftermarket brand owners or manufacturers. This webinar will present new strategies to avoid channel conflict and work with existing distribution channels and distribution partners. It will explore how distributors and manufacturers can best work collaboratively through eCommerce Channels.

"Brand owners are faced with increasingly complex choices and requirements in today's world of drop shipping, product data and 'infinite aisles,'" stated Scott Luckett, Vice President of Industry Strategy for GCommerce. "This webinar will clear up confusion and offer attendees new strategies for growth." The webinar panelists include industry experts Rick Main of GCommerce, Johannes Crepon of PDM Automotive and Curt McDowell of NA Williams. Jon Hedges of Hedges & Company will moderate the panel.

Attendees will be able to submit questions in advance and there will be a live question and answer session at the end of the webinar.

The webinar is free but registration is required. To register visit: https://www.gcommerceinc.com/blog/ecommerce-strategies-avoid-channel-conflict/

About GCommerce: An automotive aftermarket company providing electronic data interchange (EDI), eCommerce order fulfillment and cloud-based inventory services, letting companies grow sales with "infinite aisles" on websites and third-party marketplaces including Amazon, eBay and Walmart. GCommerce helps manufacturers, brand owners, warehouse distributors and online stores streamline their eCommerce fulfillment processes. For more information visit https://www.gcommerceinc.com.

About Hedges & Company: A full-service digital marketing agency serving the automotive industry since 2004. Automotive digital marketing capabilities include automotive search engine optimization and paid search services, email marketing and mailing lists. The first Google Premier Partner agency and Microsoft Partner agency dedicated to the aftermarket and OEM parts industries. For more information visit https://hedgescompany.com.

