Hear Stories of Inspiration in These Trying Times, from Pastor Rick McDaniel, Author of This Is Living

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today when people are struggling with the ongoing pandemic and all that it has brought with it — isolation, mental health challenges, product shortages, inflation, upheaval in the way they do their jobs — people need all the help they can get to stay positive. In This Is Living: Daily Inspiration to Live Your Faith, released January 4 by Fedd Books, Rick McDaniel, a beloved pastor, podcaster, and author who has appeared on Fox & Friends, all major TV networks, ESPN Radio, Christian TV and more, delivers that inspiration in the form of bite-sized stories and meditations that help readers hone in on what is important in life.
Pastor Rick is known for encouraging people to see the hope that exists in the most unlikely places and the public paid attention, sending the book to the No. 1 slot in new releases for Christian Inspiration on Amazon.
In an interview, he can discuss:
- A simple five-minute daily practice that results in greatly improved mental and spiritual health
- How the story about the smell of natural gas can lead to positive change in the pandemic
- Why the story of how the Mona Lisa became famous is so encouraging
- What a church building in Spain can teach us about making progress in life
- How a macadamia nut is key to surviving the pandemic
- How the growth of giant sequoias shows we can survive tough times
Praise for This Is Living
"This is truly chicken soup for the soul. Rick's vivid stories and powerful insights will nourish your spiritual and mental health." —Tim Storey, motivational speaker, life coach
"Rick's new devotional book is unique and refreshing. His stories are engaging and his insights challenging. Don't miss this excellent book." — Dr. Mark Rutland, author, Christian leader
About Rick McDaniel
Rick McDaniel is the president of High Impact Living. He is also a speaker, writer, host of the Point of Impact podcast, and author of eight books. He has a master's degree from Boston College and an advanced degree from Duke University. Pastor Rick founded Richmond Community Church, where he served for nearly 30 years. He is a regular contributor on Fox News and has written for many magazines, journals, and newspapers. His "Daily Devotions with Rick McDaniel" can be heard on Pray.com, and his speaking is featured on YouTube, Amazon, and Audible.
