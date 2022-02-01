ExecutiveResumeWriters.com Presents Valuable Resources to Help Senior-level Managers Create a Professional Resume and Land More Interviews

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job hunting at the executive level requires different tactics than lower-level searches, but a well-crafted resume is still the top sales tool used by professionals to land interviews for senior-level positions. ExecutiveResumeWriters.com has compiled a library of free resources for executives looking to understand the best practices of executive-level resume writing.
The listing of comprehensive executive resume guides can be found by visiting: https://executiveresumewriters.com/executive-resume-samples/
Through these executive resume examples, executives will discover important strategies for getting resumes past the applicant tracking system (ATS) software used by most large companies. Readers will also learn how to develop their Unique Success Proposition™, the key to setting themselves apart from the crowd of other talented candidates.
Additional topics include resume design and layout, the appropriate presentation of employment history, the importance of soft skills and hard skills, and keyword optimization that differentiates qualified candidates from the crowd. This resource provides an executive resume template for those looking to move up in their career.
"We've helped thousands of senior managers and executive-level professionals move their careers forward," says Melissa Erdman, general manager at Executive Resume Writers. "A senior-level job search is different from most. Our results-focused resources can help professionals reach the next level in their careers by providing best practices and strategies based on our proprietary methodologies."
Through this expansive library of executive resume samples, professionals can learn tried-and-true strategies for creating a professionally designed resume that will command attention.
Review the library of executive-level resume examples at
https://executiveresumewriters.com/executive-resume-samples/
About ExecutiveResumeWriters.com
ExecutiveResumeWriters.com is a career success firm that focuses exclusively on executives and senior management professionals. Serving over 2,000 high-level clients, the firm has created proprietary processes to effectively craft one's career success story and develop their Unique Success Proposition™ to set them apart from other talented candidates.
Contact:
Jennifer Gray, Media Contact
E-mail: 328894@email4pr.com
Tel: 760-634-4900
SOURCE ExecutiveResumeWriters.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.