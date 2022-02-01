ExecutiveResumeWriters.com Presents Valuable Resources to Help Senior-level Managers Create a Professional Resume and Land More Interviews

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job hunting at the executive level requires different tactics than lower-level searches, but a well-crafted resume is still the top sales tool used by professionals to land interviews for senior-level positions. ExecutiveResumeWriters.com has compiled a library of free resources for executives looking to understand the best practices of executive-level resume writing.

Through these executive resume examples, executives will discover important strategies for getting resumes past the applicant tracking system (ATS) software used by most large companies. Readers will also learn how to develop their Unique Success Proposition™, the key to setting themselves apart from the crowd of other talented candidates.

Additional topics include resume design and layout, the appropriate presentation of employment history, the importance of soft skills and hard skills, and keyword optimization that differentiates qualified candidates from the crowd. This resource provides an executive resume template for those looking to move up in their career.

"We've helped thousands of senior managers and executive-level professionals move their careers forward," says Melissa Erdman, general manager at Executive Resume Writers. "A senior-level job search is different from most. Our results-focused resources can help professionals reach the next level in their careers by providing best practices and strategies based on our proprietary methodologies."

Through this expansive library of executive resume samples, professionals can learn tried-and-true strategies for creating a professionally designed resume that will command attention.

