Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services Announces Promotion

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services announces the promotion of Marketing Director Curt Matlach to Chief Marketing Officer and Partner. Curt Matlach's tenure at Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services has been celebrated with company-changing accomplishments and awards.
Prior to his promotion to CMO, Mr. Matlach has been the Marketing Director for Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services bringing a depth of marketing and sales knowledge learned from his 25+ years of marketing and sales experience working for startups Nueterra HR and Quadrant PHR to working at larger, Fortune 500 companies like Merrill Lynch and Charles Schwab.
Entering the healthcare industry in 2010, Mr. Matlach became the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Nueterra HR Solutions, a national healthcare PEO. Curt was responsible for creating the national marketing plan. Additionally, Mr. Matlach was published in the NAPEO Insider 11/2011 article titled "Working with Medical Provider Clients".
In 2012, Mr. Matlach co-founded Quadrant PHR, a national professional employer organization (PEO). He started the PEO with two employees and exited with 4,000+ worksite employees. Again, solely responsible for the strategic sales and marketing, digital and print branding along with launching of the website, QuadrantPHR.com.
After a successful exit from Quadrant PHR, Curt joined Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services. His leadership has reinvigorated the brand awareness of the organization and its sister companies, Fifth Avenue Agency, Primoris Credentialing Network and 5ACVO.
His marketing leadership overall has led to receiving 5 industry awards during his two years at Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services:
- Aster Awards Silver Winner: for the new credentialing brand, 5ACVO, and its website 5ACVO.com.
- Aster Awards Silver Winner: for the credentialing marketing piece titled, Before & After.
- Aster Awards Winner Bronze: for the Primoris Credentialing Network website.
- 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards Winner Merit: for outstanding work in the website redesign of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services.
- 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards Silver Winner: for 5ACVO's Before & After campaign.
His complete brand update at Fifth Avenue included creating four websites, corporate brand books, new taglines, logo design, business cards, letterhead, marketing proposals and all digital marketing prints. He synchronized together fresh branding with a new customer relationship management system and email campaign provider. Additionally, he spearheaded the effort to expand the social media presence of all Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services companies across LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Mr. Matlach says, "Marketing is simply using good design to tell a company's story that successfully moves desired goals forward. This results in new relationships, new revenue, new partnerships, new clients and stronger revenue retention."
Mr. Matlach's promotion at Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services has enhanced his reputation as being an experienced business leader for more than two decades. He stands out at breaking down complex problems and presenting creative solutions across industries including healthcare. His promotion is the latest reward for a job well done.
For more information on Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services, please visit FifthAvenueHealthcareService.com.
