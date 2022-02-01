Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging Label Market to Reach $4.76 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging Label Market by Primary Packaging Containers (Prescription Primary Containers and OTC Primary Containers), Face Material (Paper and Film), Adhesive Technology Type (Solvent Acrylic, Hotmelt Rubber, Water Base Emulsion Acrylic, and UV Curable) and Storage Type (Cryogenic & Refrigerated Storage Products and Non-Refrigerated Storage Products): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030." According to the report, the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label industry generated $2.37 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.76 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15786

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in cases of counterfeiting, surge in manufacturing of recyclable and biodegradable label products, and adoption of expanded content label design drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market. However, stringent government regulations and standards restrain the market growth. On the other hand, usage of smart labeling for patient engagement and identification create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the workflows in the sub-domains of healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging labeling is one of the markets affected during the initial phases of pandemic in 2020.

The demand for pharmaceutical primary packaging label increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with increase in adoption of expanded content label design and demand for cryogenic labels for proper storage or transportation of vaccines at incredibly cold temperatures.

Pharmaceutical label manufacturers launched technologically-advanced products to accelerate the packaging and supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

The film segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on face material, the film segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to their durability, moisture resistance, and end-to-end sealing properties. However, the paper segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to advantages of paper label such as high image quality and clarity as well as excellent adherence of ink to the paper to provide details in a printed picture.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15786

The cryogenic and refrigerated storage products segment to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on storage type, the cryogenic and refrigerated storage products segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in number of products that need refrigeration and new launches of labels to withstand cryogenic & refrigerated storage products conditions. The research also analyzes the non-refrigerated storage products segment.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare system that demand proper pharmaceutical primary packaging labeling and stringent rules & regulations. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in healthcare and pharmaceutical expenditure by governments in the region.

Leading market players

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

Consolidated Label Co.

Essentra Plc.

Herma GmbH

Lintec Corporation

MCC Label

ProMach

The 3M Company

Company UPM

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Cryotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Fertility Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Disposable Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Digital Diabetes Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Hybrid Operating Room Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Minimally Invasive Surgical Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Nurse Call Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research