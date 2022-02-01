Machine Control System Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Machine Control System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Total Stations, GNSS, Laser Scanners, Sensors), Equipment, Vertical (Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Machine Control System Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 6.5 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include the elimination of bulk earthworks setout and survey pegging using machine control systems and the need for faster work and maximum efficiency in tightly schedules infrastructure projects.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=62579001

Excavators are expected to hold the largest size of the machine control system market by 2027.

Excavators usually have a control system mounted on them to enhance flexibility, accuracy, and efficiency at the construction site. Companies such as Trimble (US) and Hexagon (Switzerland) offer excavators installed with 2D and 3D control systems or grade control systems. Advanced 3D guidance systems equipped with GNSS technology guide operators with design information and real-time cut/fill indications are displayed on the control panel. This increases productivity and flexibility while reducing excavation costs and rework time. The market for excavators is largely driven by advantages such as being faster, more precise, and more efficient excavation equipment compared to other equipment types.

The infrastructure industry is projected to account for the largest size of the machine control system market in 2022.

Machine control systems such as GNSS, total stations, laser scanners, and sensors are significantly used in infrastructure projects in major countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, the UK, and Germany. These countries have some of the aging infrastructures with respect to railways, bridges, and roads that are in dire need of repairs; additionally, some new projects have also been planned by governments for adding more advanced infrastructure. Machine control equipment, such as excavators, graders, dozers, and paving systems, are used in large road and infrastructure construction. Therefore, the machine control system market for the infrastructure vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Machine Control System Market"

148 – Tables

60 – Figures

205 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=62579001

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for a machine control system from 2022 to 2027.

The machine control system market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share during the forecast period. The dominance of the market is attributed to the increasing infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The aging infrastructure of these countries, such as bridges, roads, sewage systems, and tunnels, are being constantly modified and worked upon with the help of various machine control equipment, such as excavators, scrapers, paving systems, and dozers.

The key players operating in the machine control system market include Topcon (Japan), Trimble (US), Hexagon (Switzerland), MOBA Mobile Automation (Germany), Hemisphere GNSS (US), and Eos Positioning Systems (US), among others.

Related Reports:

Building Automation System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Communication Technology, Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, and Fire Protection Systems), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Geographic Information System Market by Offering (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LiDAR), Software, Services), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/machine-control-system-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/machine-control-system.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets