Natural Sweeteners Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 3.1 Trn by 2031, Notes TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in awareness among global populace about the importance and advantages of healthy dietary habits is estimated to result into revenue-generation opportunities in the global natural sweeteners market, note analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.
Rising urbanization across several emerging economies around the world has resulted into increase in the number of working people, growth in preference toward convenience food, and high spending power of this consumer pool. These factors are projected to help in market expansion, states a TMR study on the natural sweeteners market.
North America is a leading region in the natural sweeteners market owing to rising trend of consuming low-calorie food among the regional population. Moreover, improved disposable income of people is expected to support market growth.
Natural Sweeteners Market: Key Findings
- People across the globe are inclining toward products with low or no sugar contents. This factor is leading to promising revenue gains for companies in the global natural sweeteners market. Moreover, due to this evolving consumer behavior, many soft drink manufacturers are increasing use of natural sweeteners instead of sugar or artificial sweeteners. This factor is creating lucrative opportunities in the global market.
- Natural sweeteners impart aroma and texture to food and beverages as well as they improve overall product quality. Hence, several food and beverages manufacturers are increasing the use of natural sweeteners in their products. Furthermore, these sweeteners can help in improving the shelf life of products. Owing to these advantages, the demand for natural sweeteners is expected to increase in the upcoming years, according to analysts at TMR.
- Unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles of people have resulted into an increase in prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity and diabetes. This population pool is inclining toward consuming products that have natural food ingredients. This factor is fueling the demand for natural sweeteners around the world.
Natural Sweeteners Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes around the world is estimated to fuel sales prospects in the market
- Surge in use of stevia as a natural sweetener and increase in demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products are propelling the market growth
- Government authorities of several nations are encouraging the use of natural sweeteners, which, in turn, is boosting market growth
- Expansion of the confectionary industry is likely to bolster the global natural sweeteners market in the near future
Natural Sweeteners Market: Competition Landscape
- Companies operating in the global natural sweeteners market are increasing efforts to develop innovative and superior quality products. Hence, they are entering into collaboration and partnership agreements with other companies to accelerate their R&D projects.
- Players are ensuring the availability of products across regions by strengthening their online as well as offline distribution channels
- Many companies are using the strategy of mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in new regions
Natural Sweeteners Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Cargill, Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Dupont
- Tate and Lyle PLC
- Symrise AG
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Associated British Foods plc
- Raizen S.A.
- Döhler GmbH
- Wilmar International Limited
- Heartland Food Products Group, LLC
- Wholesome Sweeteners Inc
- Butternut Mountain Farm
Global Natural Sweeteners Market Segmentation
Natural Sweeteners Market by Product Type
- Stevia
- Palm Sugar
- Coconut Sugar
- Honey
- Maple Syrup
- Monk Fruit Sugar
- Agave Syrup
- Lucuma Fruit Sugar
- Molasses
- Natural Sweetener Blends
Natural Sweeteners Market by Form
- Powder
- Liquid
- Crystals
Natural Sweeteners Market by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Natural Sweeteners Market by End Use
- Food
- Bakery Goods
- Sweet Spreads
- Confectionery
- Dairy Products
- Canned Food
- Others
- Beverage
- Carbonated Drinks
- Fruit Drinks & Juice
- Powdered Drinks and Mixes
- Others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Tabletop Sweetener
Natural Sweeteners Market by Distribution Channel
- Business to Business
- Business to Consumer
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Retail Stores
- Local Neighborhood Stores
- Online Retailers
Natural Sweeteners Market by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
