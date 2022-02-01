Egg Farmers of Canada honoured as one of Ottawa's Top Employers for ten years running

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is thrilled to be named one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers for the tenth consecutive year. This award recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region and their exceptional workplaces.

"It's a great source of pride for our entire team to be recognized as a top employer," said Tim Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Egg Farmers of Canada. "By fostering an atmosphere of trust, dialogue and openness we've been able to uphold our team spirit, bring our corporate values to life and work together to successfully navigate challenges. As a leader, I am particularly proud of how our team has adapted, responded and embraced change, continuing to deliver on our commitment to supporting our egg farmers in delivering fresh, local, high-quality food to Canadians year-round without skipping a beat."

Some of the reasons why Egg Farmers of Canada is a top employer include employee-focused programs that empower people to bring their best self to work and life. This also includes an emphasis on leadership development and custom skills training; collaboration tools for enhanced team cohesion, and new resources and programs to ensure teams are kept informed and stay connected no matter where they work.

"Standing by our team, nurturing their talent and our award-winning corporate culture during these unpreceded times remains a priority," added Tim Lambert. "By working closely together and staying connected with one another, our people have proven to be strong, resilient and deeply engaged. They never stopped embracing their essential role of managing Canada's egg supply which alongside the hard work of Canada's farming families, industry partners and stakeholders, has helped ensure that Canada's food system remains strong."

Along with overseeing national on-farm food safety and animal care standards and programs for farmers, spearheading novel research, and managing educational and networking opportunities, the team also promotes egg consumption and nutrition in Canada. Moreover, the team champions the egg sector's leadership in the sustainable agriculture movement, helping ensure a vibrant and sustainable egg industry today and for future generations. Egg Farmers of Canada also has a long history of giving back—donating millions of eggs to food banks and other charitable organizations throughout the year, offering much needed support to local causes across Canada and vulnerable community members.

This latest top employer recognition is a welcome testament to Egg Farmers of Canada's unwavering commitment to its people and moreover, the dedication of an engaged and passionate team who serve an incredibly important Canadian agricultural sector that is thriving and poised for growth.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada