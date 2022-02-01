Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Increase in its Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP, a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive parts, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from twenty-five cents per share to twenty-seven cents per share, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
