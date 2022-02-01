E-bike Drive Unit Market to Grow by USD 4.36 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-bike drive unit market report by Technavio infers that the increasing popularity of mid-drive motors is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 4.36 billion from 2020 to 2025.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 8.80%.
- Is the market fragmented or concentrated?
The e-bike drive unit market is fragmented.
Vendor Landscape
Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TDCM Corp. Ltd., TQ-Group, TranzX (JD Group), TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Motor Type:
- Hub motor:
- The hub motor segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2020.
- Hub motors have the largest penetration in e-bikes. Most e-bikes are equipped with a hub motor. This is a simple design that consumes less space and makes the e-bikes lightweight. E-bike manufacturers can transform a bicycle frame into an e-bike with the help of a hub motor. Hence, due to the simplicity of the hub motors, almost any company can choose to become an e-bike manufacturer. Moreover, the rising popularity of e-bike would further drive the growth of hub motors in the forecasted period.
- Mid-drive motor
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute to 58% of the market growth during the forecast period. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.
Latest Drivers and Challenges in the E-bike Drive Unit Market
- Market Driver:
- Increasing popularity of mid-drive motors:
Mid-drive motors offer several benefits compared to conventional hub motors. They are ideal for climbing steep hills. They are also relatively smaller and lighter when compared to hub motors with similar power. Hence, the rising popularity of mid-drive motors in the e-bike market will drive the growth of the e-bike drive unit market during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge:
- High cost of e-bike drive units:
E-bike manufacturers face significant technological challenges that are associated with the cost and performance of components and materials. Hence, the relatively higher cost of e-bikes when compared with conventional bicycles will be a major challenge for the e-bike drive unit market during the forecast period.
E-bike Drive Unit Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.80
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key consumer countries
China, Germany, Japan, US, and The Netherlands
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TDCM Corp. Ltd., TQ-Group, TranzX (JD Group), TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
