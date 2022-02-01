REDINGTON SOLAR Partners with ENACT SYSTEMS for Launch of Solar Software Platform in India

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENACT SYSTEMS, the leading cloud software platform for solar and energy storage projects, announced the launch of its strategic partnership with REDINGTON for the India market.
Headquartered in Chennai, India and with distribution branches located across the country, REDINGTON's Solar Division is the largest distributor of solar systems and components to solar installers in India, serving thousands of installers from across 159+ warehouses in India.
REDINGTON has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with ENACT to offer a customized version of ENACT's platform that is pre-configured for REDINGTON's offering. Installers partnered with REDINGTON, and new Installers can now design a solar system, develop proposals and contracts to close customers and then procure the necessary hardware solutions from REDINGTON all on a single seamless online experience.
"We partnered with ENACT to simplify our customer's digital experience", said Pradeep Srikanthan, Vice President at REDINGTON Solar. "ENACT's unique platform shall help our installer customers engage with residential and commercial customer's more effectively and then manage their solar and energy storage procurement seamlessly through our integrated offering", said Pradeep
"Distributed solar and storage solutions are growing rapidly, and solar installers in India need to leverage end-to-end software platforms to operate and scale effectively in today's world", said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of ENACT Systems Inc. "REDINGTON Solar is leading the way in India, as our exclusive partner in India in the solar distribution segment, providing a seamless sales and procurement platform to solar companies, and are proud to partner with them", he added.
The ENACT software platform is transforming how distributed energy solutions are deployed and managed. ENACT ENVISION is used by developers and installers to remotely design solutions rapidly, as well as finalize proposals, contracts and track project execution. ENACT ENGAGE is used by end-customers to track financial savings, energy usage and predict their future outcomes from such projects.
The powerful two-sided platform leverages data analytics to improve customer experience and outcomes, with $2B/year of projects now on the platform, serving several customer segments in 20+ countries: extensively in the US, Middle East, India and SE Asia, and others.
About REDINGTON
Redington, thrives on its reputation as a top-notch supply chain solution provider in the world, with our solutions covering all categories of Information Technology, Telecom, Consumer and Lifestyle spaces. Driven by a team of highly skilled professionals and supported by a robust infrastructure, Redington has a footprint in 37 markets through 59 subsidiary offices. With revenues pegging at over $7.7 billion, we have won the trust of more than 245 brands since our inception, with over 4,099 employees and 35,900+ channel partners, with an infrastructure of 16 owned service centres, 23 partner service centres and 200+ warehouses encompassing 6.5 Mn sq. ft of warehouse space.
About ENACT SYSTEMS
ENACT SYSTEMS provides a software platform for solar and energy storage projects: design, financing, installation management and asset management on a single cloud platform. ENACT's Cloud Software platform is transforming how distributed energy resources are deployed and managed, with users in 20+ countries and headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, USA. ENACT Envision is used by installers and developers to remotely design complete solar and storage solutions, sell and manage execution. ENACT Engage is used by end-customers and fleet owners to track financial savings and energy usage, expanding into an energy management platform.
Media contact:
Shelly Cornelius
855-503-6228
328868@email4pr.com
SOURCE ENACT SYSTEMS INC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.