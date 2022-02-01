Esco Tool Introduces MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Concrete Piling Saw that Scores Evenly to Speed Top Removal

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a pneumatic saw and track system that provides a consistent cut all around a piling for removing the top and casing, or removing old piles.
The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw features a 14" fiberglass blade and when coupled with the firm's WrapTrak® System provides a consistent cut around virtually any size piling to allow for a clean top separation. Designed to permit faster pile cutting while minimizing operator fatigue, the saw and track system provides an efficient way to score pilings and prepare them for trimming without damaging the reinforcing bars.
Supported by the track and not the operator, the MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw mounts by a trolley to the WrapTrak® System which comes in sizes that can fit piles up to 72" dia. Easy to control, the 3-HP APS-438 Air Powered Saw operates on 90 psi shop air @ 80 CFM and has a safety relief valve that prevents running at excessive speed.
The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrak® System is priced from $5,995.00, depending upon the track size.
For more information contact:
ESCO Tool
A Unit of ESCO Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
e-mail: matt@escotool.com
http://www.escotool.com
Media Contact
Matthew Brennan, Esco Tool, (800) 343-6926, matt@escotool.com
SOURCE Esco Tool
