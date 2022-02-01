Music Performance Trust Fund Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to More than 100 students in the United States and Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) announced that more than 100 students from the United States and Canada have received Music Family Scholarships of up to $2,000 USD to continue their pursuit of higher education. Members and children of American Federation of Musicians (AFM) members were invited to apply for scholarships by writing essays on the importance of free, live music in communities. Winning essay excerpts and a complete recipient list are on the MPTF website at https://musicpf.org/scholarship-awardees/

"They told stories of the unifying nature of admission-free, live music, especially after a drought of gatherings."

Hear recipients of the Music Family Scholarship describe the unity and inclusivity that admission-free, live music brings to their communities: https://musicpf.org/home/family-scholarship-2021/

The MPTF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events throughout the United States and Canada. Trust fund signatories include:

Sony Music

Universal Music Group

Warner Music Group

"This year we read stories of the power of live music and the unifying nature of community events, especially after a drought of gatherings," said Natty Hepburn-Beaty, manager of marketing services at MPTF. "Our finalists expressed the unique ability and inclusivity admission free, live music brings to communities throughout North America."

The 101 winners:

Live in 23 states in the US and 6 Canadian provinces

Attend 83 unique institutions of higher education

Pursue 61 unique areas of study

The MPTF established this scholarship during the pandemic, a time of great challenge and change, to encourage the children of professional musicians, and even the musicians themselves, to pursue higher education and become leaders in their chosen fields.

About the MPTF : The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. Established more than 70 years ago, the MPTF is funded by music companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. Interested parties may call (212) 391-3950 or visit www.musicpf.org.

