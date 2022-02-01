Oshi Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 List of Innovative Health Startups

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oshi Health, the virtual specialty care company transforming gastrointestinal (GI) health outcomes and economics, today announced its inclusion in the 2022 NYC Digital Health 100, which showcases the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

This annual award is run by New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem.

"Virtual specialty care is transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes, built from the ground-up to deliver an outstanding patient experience while increasing access to care and lowering costs," said Oshi Health CEO Sam Holliday. "It's an honor to be recognized for our innovations, and we are grateful for the support of the NYC healthcare and business community."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

A New Model for GI Care

Long overlooked because of stigma and misclassified claims data, the GI specialty is increasingly surfacing as a top spend category, incurring $136B annually (more than heart disease). Patients, health plans and employers are asking for better care options.

For the 1 in 5 working-age people suffering with chronic digestive health conditions, the diagnostic journey is often a long and frustrating struggle to understand their condition and triggers.

Massive prevalence, high avoidable costs and poor patient satisfaction is what drove Flare Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Frist Cressey Ventures, CVS Health Ventures and others to recently fund Oshi Health to rapidly scale its groundbreaking virtual-first, integrated approach to GI care.

Oshi Health is transforming medical outcomes and economics with whole-person care -- including often-neglected dietary and psychosocial interventions – conveniently delivered via digital health modalities. For the first time, GI care is convenient, accessible and empowering.

Oshi Health members often achieve symptom control within 90 days, and 91% of members report that Oshi Health helped them improve their quality of life.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

About Oshi Health Inc.

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned gastrointestinal care experience. Its virtual, patient-centered care delivery model is built to provide diagnosis and multidisciplinary care for GI conditions, and to empower people to gain significant and lasting control of their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Oshi Health works with innovative employers and health insurance partners to scale access to their employees and members as a covered benefit, in turn, reducing overall healthcare cost and improving productivity in life and at work. Oshi Heath was launched in 2020 to improve the lives of people with gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.



Media Contact

Stephanie Hicks, Cosmo Public Relations, Inc for Oshi Health, 805-295-9455, stephanie@cosmo-pr.com

Twitter

SOURCE Oshi Health