Ataccama named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management Solutions Report

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ataccama, a leading enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, has been named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions. [1]
Ataccama has anticipated the future of data management and helps leading enterprises adopt automated industry best practices to achieve significant business value. The company observed an early shift in the MDM market and embraced a strategy of enterprise data fabric and automation, pioneering the focus on data quality fabric.
"Modernizing enterprise MDM programs has been long overdue in the industry," says Ataccama CEO, Michal Klaus. "More than 350 customers have embraced Ataccama ONE because it provides a single, unified solution for MDM, data quality, data catalog, and data governance. In our opinion, we see our placement as a 'Challenger' in this Gartner Magic Quadrant report as a validation of our approach to MDM, but we're not stopping here. Knowing that MDM is no longer just an IT led challenge, in 2022, Ataccama will continue to provide innovative solutions for the MDM industry and support a business-led approach in any organization."
Ataccama's flagship platform, Ataccama ONE, serves as a unifying fabric for data management and data governance that leverages AI encoded data management best practice, and rich metadata to automate various data management and data governance use cases. These use cases include Data Discovery, Data Quality Management, Master & Reference Data Management, Data Catalog, Data Integration, and more. Ataccama ONE MDM is a flexible, multi-domain MDM solution deployable on premises or in the cloud. It provides an accurate, complete, and duplicate-free view of an organization's master data.
"Great product backed by great service with a strong partnership approach," describes a CIO in the finance industry.
"Incredibly well-engineered platform that nails the execution with consistency. The platform has been easy to roll out to different user personas ranging from supporting our non-technical business users to extremely technical / power users within analytic environments," summarizes a Master Data Manager in the communications industry.
Read more Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews for the first-hand experience of Ataccama ONE users.
[1] Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," Sally Parker, et al, 6 December 2021.
Gartner Disclaimers
GARTNER, MAGIC QUADRANT and GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Ataccama
Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and Cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security, and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.
SOURCE Ataccama
