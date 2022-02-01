Myeloma Canada announces publication of findings of first-ever "Myeloma Priority Setting Partnership"

Priorities for future myeloma research identified by myeloma stakeholders

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Myeloma Canada proudly announces results of the Myeloma Priority Setting Partnership (PSP), published in the British Journal of Haematology. The first of its kind in myeloma, this PSP will have an important impact on the direction of future myeloma research and call to funders to recognize unanswered questions identified and prioritized by myeloma stakeholders.

Dr Reiman, Medical Oncologist and Myeloma PSP Lead explained, "We can now turn to important funders, scientists and service providers and encourage them to recognize the views and needs of those affected, and invest in getting their questions answered." Reiman continued, "It is only through research that we will continue to make advances in myeloma patient care, and it is only by asking myeloma patients, and those who care for them, that we will know what research topics are the most important."

The Myeloma PSP marks the first time myeloma patients, caregivers, and clinicians came together to collaboratively identify the Top 10 unanswered myeloma research questions for future research.





Top ten priorities identified for multiple myeloma research in Canada and internationally:

How can we cure myeloma? Are novel immunotherapies effective for the treatment of myeloma? How can we improve the diagnosis (e.g. faster, less invasive) of myeloma, and what is the impact of earlier diagnosis on patient outcomes? What are new treatments for myeloma patients that will improve life expectancy with fewer adverse side effects? How can we personalize a patient's treatment based on their type of myeloma and genetic profile, and what is the impact of personalized medicine on treatment efficacy and disease outcomes? How can we prevent bone deterioration and/or repair bones that have been damaged without negative side effects or surgery? How can we safely reduce, cycle, or stop the use of anti-myeloma medications to reduce the side effects of treatment and maintain control over myeloma? How can we reduce or manage the short- and long-term adverse effects of myeloma treatment? What is the most effective way (i.e. drug combinations, sequence, frequency and intensity) to treat refractory, relapsed and drug-resistant myeloma? Can we develop treatments specifically for high risk or aggressive myeloma that will improve outcomes for these patients?

"We're thrilled to have been behind this initiative because no one understands myeloma better than those whose lives have been impacted by it," stated Martine Elias, Executive Director at Myeloma Canada. Elias continued, "The results of the Myeloma PSP are important to funders and researchers, and give the Canadian myeloma community a prominent voice in directing Myeloma Canada's future research strategy toward projects they defined as meaningful."

THE MYELOMA PRIORITY SETTING PARTNERSHIP (PSP)

Supported by Myeloma Canada, representatives and researchers at the Maritime SPOR SUPPORT Unit (MSSU), the Myeloma PSP was spearheaded by Dr Tony Reiman, Medical Oncologist at the Saint John Regional Hospital within the Horizon Health Network (New Brunswick), and Science Lead for the MSSU team (Saint John). The project adhered to established James Lind Alliance (JLA) practices and was guided by the Myeloma PSP Steering Group, the MSSU and JLA representatives. The top ten priorities were determined through community surveys, analyses and a consensus-builiding workshop from more than 3,000 initial research questions. Read the paper here.

ABOUT MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, 10 Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find a cure, more funding and research are required.

ABOUT MYELOMA CANADA

Myeloma Canada is the only national charitable organization created by and for Canadians impacted by multiple myeloma. The organization is driven to improve the lives of those affected by myeloma by empowering the community through awareness, education and advocacy programs, and supporting clinical research to find a cure. Since it was founded in 2005, Myeloma Canada has been making myeloma matter.

ABOUT HORIZON HEALTH NETWORK

Horizon Health Network (Horizon) is the largest regional health authority in New Brunswick and the second-largest health authority in Atlantic Canada with expertise in diverse areas of health and community services. Focused on delivering quality and safe care to our patients, clients and their families, Horizon operates 12 hospitals and more than 100 medical facilities, clinics and offices throughout New Brunswick.

