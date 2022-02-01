DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop on the Suncoast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office on The Suncoast in Manatee County, Florida. DoodyCalls currently operates in over 57 territories, across 23 states, and has been named the #1 pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.
Making business a family affair, Marla Moran and her children Colton and Kara wanted to create a family legacy and establish something for future generations. With a collective background in franchise development, hospitality, customer service, and lifelong dog owners the family set out to carve out a niche for themselves scooping poop. Laying the framework, owners Colton and his wife Kirsti are based in California while mother daughter duo Marla and Kara will be the boots on the ground in Florida.
"Our family is thrilled to be part of the DoodyCalls family and the Authority Brands team while helping give members of our community precious time with their families and pets," said Kara Kelsey, chief operations officer of DoodyCalls on the Suncoast. "We have hearts to serve and a deep appreciation for our community so we cannot wait to help keep this beautiful place clean and healthy."
A family of dog lovers, the Morans were drawn to the potential for success and capability to serve their community with DoodyCalls. Blending their background in customer service and business, the group plans to open two separate DoodyCalls franchise locations in 2022. The franchises offer the group an opportunity to give back to the community while building the family legacy they originally set out for.
"The Morans' dedication to family and building a legacy through a joint business venture gives us great confidence in their franchise openings in Florida" said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We are confident in their success and how well they will service their community."
Doo you need plans for National Poop Day this year? Join the Morans for the DoodyCalls on the Suncoast ribbon cutting to celebrate their opening (and National Poop Day) on Monday, February 7th at 3pm!
Manatee Chamber of Commerce Lakewood Ranch Office
4215 Concept Ct., McClure Center; Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211
The Suncoast DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Bradenton, Anna Maria, Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, Palmetto, Ellenton, Myakka City, and other areas of Manatee County.
The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:
- For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.
- For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies. Earn Continuing Education Credits with our free Lunch-N-Learn.
To learn more about the Parrish franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/suncoast. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/.
About Doody Calls
DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah O'Connor-Guffey
Fish Consulting
815-630-9557 | sguffey@fish-consulting.com
SOURCE DoodyCalls
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.