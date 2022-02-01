iVest+ Partners with Madison Trading House to Provide Unique Tools to Investors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iVest+, an innovator in trading platforms for educators and retail investors, today announced its partnership with Madison Trading House to help individual investors use unique scans and tools to find investment opportunities.

"This partnership is an example of how our trading technology can merge with unique signals/tools to build a specific platform for different types of users," said Rance Masheck, CEO of iVest+. "We're impressed with the signals and algorithms that Madison Trading House developed. By adding that to our platform pieces, users can integrate those tools with our charting, trade journal, advanced options templates, scanners and more."

Madison Trading House will white label the iVest+ platform to offer the full suite of stocks/options tools to customers.

"Our goal is to help customers spend less time finding trades and more time enjoying the rewards of our system," said Mike Patton, Head of Product Development, Madison Trading House. "By adding the tools that we have been using to the key components offered by iVest+, we know customers will have a solid foundation to find and trade stocks/options."

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock/options trading platforms that packages powerful data/insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools/visuals for optimal success. It offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users ( www.marketgear.com ). More information: www.ivestplus.com.

About Madison Trading House

Madison Trading House is a fintech company providing innovative software that simplifies the process of finding, analyzing, and trading stocks for beginners and pros. This advanced technology leverages artificial intelligence and sophisticated algorithms that enable users to invest in stocks, options, and other financial instruments with confidence/ease. The software is built to save time and money and eliminates the frustration of missing the best stock price moves. This allows users to spend more time enjoying the rewards of successfully navigating the financial markets. The Company's founders have over 50 years of combined trading/technology experience at firms such as Goldman Sachs and have been featured on Bloomberg. Its main office is in Chicago's financial district.

