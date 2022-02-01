Sarah Storelli appointed as new Board Member of Tortora Brayda Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tortora Brayda Institute, a non-profit independent organization, for multi-stakeholder partnerships in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Cloud, today announced the appointment of Ms. Sarah Storelli, Worldwide Public Sector Marketing Leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc. to the Board of Directors of the organization, effective January 24th, 2022.

Ms. Storelli's experience and passion for advancing technology innovation in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is synergistic with the Tortora Brayda Institute's vision and goals. Her specific experience in AI and expert skills in public-private partnerships will play an important role in the organization's work with Government, Private Sector, Civil Society, and the United Nations system.

"Sarah Storelli is a formidable addition to our Governing Board," said Carlo Tortora Brayda, Founder and Executive Chairperson at Tortora Brayda Institute. "Her experience of digital innovation in the public sector ties in beautifully with the goals of our Institute. We are proud to have her on the team. Sarah's immense positive energy will help us shape a better world."

Sarah Storelli serves as AWS Worldwide Public Sector Global Marketing Leader focused on creating and driving the marketing strategy for customer innovation and acceleration programs to advance tech for good in business and society.

Prior to AWS, Sarah oversaw global marketing, strategic partnerships, ecosystem marketing, and external communications as IBM Program Director of Call for Code, the world's largest tech for good initiative of its kind inspiring the worldwide developer community and problem solvers from 179 nations to use IBM tools and technologies to solve pressing societal and humanitarian issues. During her tenure at IBM, she also re-launched IBM Smarter Cities and Safer Planet businesses.

With a BA in English and Minor in Law and Society from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Sarah has more than a decade of experience in developing higher education programs and initiatives for all students and alumni. She serves as a Member of the Cal Poly President's Council of Advisors, Chair of the English Department Advisory Board, Founder of Friends for HOPE (Health Outreach and Prevention Education) in support of Cal Poly Mental Health initiatives and Founding Member of the Women in Business Advisory Board.

Sarah's passion and knack for solving problems has made her a trusted advisor to multiple start-ups, the youngest President of the Public Relations Society of America Silicon Valley Chapter, and a Board of Director for the World Institute on Disability. She is also a former Cal Poly President of the Bay Area Alumni Chapter and Associated Students, Inc. (i.e., student body president) as well as Alum of the Cal Poly College of Liberal Arts Dean's Advisory Council and Architectural Engineering Department Advisory Board.

Sarah enjoys any opportunity to spend time with loved ones; focus on advocacy efforts for mental health as well as women, girls, and the Arts in STEAM; travel the globe; move the market; and help tilt the world in a more equitable direction.

"I am honored to contribute my areas of expertise and passion to the life-changing work of the Tortora Brayda Institute through my service on the Board. I am excited to help advance the organization, as well as humanity, through the relentless efforts of leveraging technology for good at scale to tilt the world in a more equitable, accessible direction," said Sarah Storelli, Board Member of Tortora Brayda Institute and Worldwide Public Sector Marketing Leader at Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Ms. Storelli joins a selected group of Board Members leading Tortora Brayda Institute. Current leadership includes: Carlo Tortora Brayda Di Belvedere, Founder and Executive Chairman of Tortora Brayda Institute; Gilles Esposito, Vice Chair of the Board and Channel Chief of Scythe; Miguel Garibay, Treasurer & Secretary of Tortora Brayda Institute; and Board Members: Jeff Snyder of CEA Group, Tony Zirnoon of Human Capital Ventures Corporation, Alycia Farrell of Gray Tarian Consulting, and The Hon. Lucian Niemeyer, former Assistant Secretary of Defense and current CEO of Building Cyber Security.

Tortora Brayda Institute for Partnership Excellence is an International Organization for Partnership Development. The organization engages business, cultural, government, and thought leaders worldwide to reshape and develop collaboration and partnering practices with a view to improving and securing business and economies. It is established as a not-for-profit entity and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Tortora Brayda, visit https://www.tortorabrayda.org/.

