HONEYWELL TO HELP WALMART REDUCE ITS CARBON FOOTPRINT AND IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY ACROSS STORES IN MEXICO AND CENTRAL AMERICA

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell HON today announced that Walmart will use its reduced global-warming-potential refrigerant Solstice® N40 (R-448A). in some stores in Mexico and Central America. The project will cover more than 160 new supermarket refrigeration systems in the region. The use of Solstice will help Walmart reduce its carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency. This project represents a potential reduction of 130,000 metric tons of CO2e.

Based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology, Solstice N40 offers a global warming potential (GWP) that is approximately 68 percent lower than legacy hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants like R-404A. Solstice N40 is the supermarket industry's most widely accepted, lowest GWP, nonflammable replacement for R-404A, with more than 60,000 installations globally since its release in 2015.

Food retailers around the world have adopted Solstice N40 to help them comply with current and proposed regulations, including the internationally adopted Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol that aims to reduce the use of high-GWP HFCs.

Walmart has addressed the climate crisis by targeting zero carbon emissions in its global operations by 2040 without relying on carbon offsets. Its goal to be a regenerative company includes transitioning to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and electrified equipment for heating in its stores, clubs, data centers and distribution centers.

"With the adoption of Solstice N40, Walmart de México y Centroamérica joins the industry chorus who have sung the praises of this solution-- a cost-effective refrigerant with reduced global warming potential that meets high standards for performance and energy efficiency in commercial refrigeration," said Ken West, president and CEO, Honeywell Advanced Materials. "We are proud to assist Walmart in meeting its sustainability targets, which are aligned with Honeywell's own commitment to carbon neutrality."

Solstice N40 offers GWP that is approximately 68 percent lower than legacy HFC refrigerants like R-404A. In addition, Solstice N40 consumes less energy. In U.S. and European supermarket trials that compared Solstice N40 to R-404A, Solstice N40 refrigeration systems demonstrated an average of between 5% and 15% lower energy consumption.

Honeywell's Solstice technology, which is used in various applications, has avoided potential release of the equivalent of more than 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equal to eliminating the potential emissions from more than 52 million cars for one year.

Solstice, which helps customers lower their carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency without sacrificing end-product performance, includes refrigerants for supermarkets, air conditioning for cars and trucks, blowing agents for insulation, propellants for personal and household care and solvents for cleaning solutions. Honeywell has already invested a billion dollars in research, development, and new capacity for the technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago.

About half of Honeywell's investment in new product introduction research and development is directed towards products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers, such as Solstice. This aligns with the company's commitment to become carbon neutral in its facilities and operations by 2035, building on a track record to sharply reduce its greenhouse gas intensity as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals

Walmart de México y Centroamérica (MBV/BIVA: Walmex) is a retail sector company working everyday with the purpose of helping people save money and live better. As reported in its most recent financial results (third quarter of 2021), Walmex operates 3,569 stores and clubs in the region, and 31 distribution centers, with presence in 690 cities in six countries and more than 230,600 associates.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

Media contact: Investor contact: Mike Hockey Sean Meakim (832) 285 4933 (704) 627 6200 Mike.hockey@honeywell.com sean.meakim@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-help-walmart-reduce-its-carbon-footprint-and-improve-energy-efficiency-across-stores-in-mexico-and-central-america-301470789.html

SOURCE Honeywell