INTELLIDYNE EARNS TOP WORKPLACES USA AWARD FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/– IntelliDyne, LLC, a leading Government Information Technology firm, has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"It is such an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the second year in a row," said CEO, Robert Grey. "A cohesive culture has always been the cornerstone of our success and the pandemic has continually challenged us over the last two years to find new and innovative ways to ensure our employees remain engaged by providing meaningful work, purpose, and belonging."

"Our employees have truly thrived over the last year," Grey went on to say. "The company experienced exciting growth in 2021 which allowed us to expand our offerings and provide new opportunities for our staff. We're expecting more of the same in 2022 as we maintain an intense focus on meeting our clients' missions and helping them to succeed in matters of national importance."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne is a leading Government Information Technology firm enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Enterprise IT Management, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellidyne-earns-top-workplaces-usa-award-for-second-year-in-a-row-301472078.html

SOURCE IntelliDyne