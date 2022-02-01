Invesque Announces Details of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – Invesque Inc. (the "Company") IVQ IVQ will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after markets close. Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022, to review the financial results.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
DATE:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
TIME:
10:00 a.m. ET
DIAL IN NUMBER:
647-794-4605
1-888-204-4368
CONFERENCE ID:
7568548
WEBCAST:
Available at http://www.invesque.com/company-presentations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the call date.
TAPED REPLAY:
647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112
Available from 12:45 p.m. ET on March 10, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 17, 2022.
REFERENCE NUMBER:
7568548
ABOUT INVESQUE:
Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating properties across the health care spectrum. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care and medical office properties, which are operated primarily under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate and provides management services through its subsidiary management company, Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.
SOURCE Invesque Inc.
