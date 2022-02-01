SKF Joins NASCAR as a Competition Partner

LANSDALE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF, global supplier of bearings, announced its status as a NASCAR Competition Partner. SKF will be a bearing supplier for the NASCAR Next Gen car, principally in the wheel bearing and transaxle applications. The brand-new Next Gen car debuts in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, allowing for exciting innovation and sustainability in the racing series.

The Next Gen car will feature SKF's custom-made single-row sealed angular contact ball bearings based on the super-precision angular contact ball bearing. This SKF custom-bearing solution design reduces friction compared to past solutions, improving fuel mileage, and lowering CO2 emissions. In conjunction with developing the custom bearings, SKF is sponsoring the "SKF Sustainability Award" for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) teams, displaying the SKF Logo on the front fender of their vehicles for the 2022 racing season.

"We're thrilled that SKF gets the opportunity to support the premier US motorsports organization, NASCAR. The NASCAR Competition Partnership allows true automotive performance companies, like SKF, to showcase our advanced technology, a quantum leap into a more efficient bearing arrangement than previous generations," said Kenneth Fegely, SKF Key Account Manager Racing USA.

The NASCAR Competition Partner program is only open to companies with specified parts or services used on a NASCAR race car. SKF will provide automotive roller bearings in the multi-year partnership.

"SKF partnering with NASCAR and its affiliates showcases and promotes our products and brand, making our advanced technologies more visible to the automotive market. This NCWTS SKF Sustainability Award is the beginning of our commitment to highlight our sustainability initiatives' relevancy to the motorsports industry," said Fal Dieso, Vice President of Marketing, SKF USA. "And it's a nod to ongoing innovation in racing by rewarding the team that sustains the most lead laps in an event."

The "SKF Sustainability Award" will be awarded at each of the 23 NCWTS races in the 2022 season. The award will be based on the NCTWS team that sustains the most lead laps during the event. SKF's committed to achieving its commitments to carbon-neutral production facilities by 2030 and a carbon-neutral supply chain by 2050.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts Friday, February 18, 2022, in Daytona, Florida.

NCWTS Schedule for 2022 DAYTONA FRI | FEB 18 | 7:30 PM FS1 LAS VEGAS FRI | MAR 4 | 9 PM FS1 ATLANTA SAT | MAR 19 | 2:30 PM FS1 COTA SAT | MAR 26 | 1 PM FS1 MARTINSVILLE THUR | APR 7 | 8 PM FS1 BRISTOL DIRT SAT | APR 16 | 8 PM FS1 DARLINGTON FRI | MAY 6 | 7:30 PM FS1 KANSAS SAT | MAY 14 | 8 PM FS1 TEXAS FRI | MAY 20 | 8:30 PM FS1 CHARLOTTE FRI | MAY 27 | 8:30 PM FS1 WWTR SAT | JUN 4 | 1:30 PM FS1 SONOMA SAT | JUN 11 | 7:30 PM FS1 KNOXVILLE SAT | JUN 18 | 9 PM FS1 NASHVILLE FRI | JUN 24 | 8 PM FS1 MID-OHIO SAT | JUL 9 | 1:30 PM FS1 POCONO SAT | JUL 23 | NOON FS1 LUCAS OIL RACEWAY FRI | JUL 29 | 9 PM FS1 RICHMOND SAT | AUG 13 | 8 PM FS1 KANSAS FRI | SEPT 9 | 7:30 PM FS1 BRISTOL THUR | SEPT 15 | 9 PM FS1 TALLADEGA SAT | OCT 1 | 12:30 PM FS1 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SAT | OCT 22 | 1 PM FS1 PHOENIX FRI | NOV 4 | 8 PM FS1

About SKF USA

SKF USA Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of SKF Group, a world leader in rolling bearings and related technologies including bearings, seals, lubricants, and condition monitoring systems.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 74 852 million and the number of employees was 40,963. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

