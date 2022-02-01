RICHARDSON WEALTH DONATES $50,000 TO EMPOWER BLACK COMMUNITIES IN CANADA

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. RCG announced today a $50,000 donation to the Black Opportunity Fund (BOF). This donation will support the charitable organization in its powerful mission to help Black communities reach greater economic and social success.

"As a founding member of Black Opportunity Fund, I am proud of Richardson Wealth's continued commitment to elevating Black communities in Canada," says Michael Williams, SVP, Chief Risk Officer. "By putting a spotlight on the unique — and often misunderstood — challenges Black people face with the entrenchment of anti-Black systemic racism, we can drive critical initiatives and lead conversations that mobilize real and sustainable change."

"We are grateful to Richardson Wealth for their generous donation. Their continued support for Black Opportunity Fund is a positive endorsement of the mission and mandate that drives us forward as we collectively work to combat anti-Black racism and promote economic empowerment in Black communities across Canada. We look forward to continuing to grow this important partnership," says Craig Wellington, Executive Director, Black Opportunity Fund.

Richardson Wealth champions diversity, equity and inclusion and supports initiatives aimed at creating conditions that help Black communities build and sustain generational wealth.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed RCG wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $36.8 billion in assets under administration (as of December 31, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

About Black Opportunity Fund

The Black Opportunity Fund is a community-led registered Canadian charitable organization, with a mandate to combat the impact of anti-Black racism in Canada. The fund will catalyze cultural, economic, and political growth to enable Canada's institutions, governments, and businesses to embrace greater diversity at all levels. The Black Opportunity Fund will broadly prioritize initiatives around education, healthcare, youth, women, social justice, arts and culture, immigration, technology, entrepreneurship, and government that impact the quality of life in the Black community. www.blackopportunityfund.ca.

SOURCE Richardson Wealth