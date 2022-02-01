Identiv Launches Market's Highest Performing, Most Flexible RFID Tag On Metal Portfolio

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. INVE, a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of its UHF RFID TOM® (Tag On Metal) portfolio for flexible usage across adverse industrial environments with an unmatched performance and price point.

Identiv's UHF RFID TOM® portfolio is a flexible way to tag and track metallic items with the highest UHF performance.

According to a report by Global Market Studies , the demand for industrial labels is expected to reach 59.34 billion units by 2024, rising at an approximate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.86%. UHF RFID TOM® Labels are the most flexible solution available today. TOM labels provide the highest performing read range without interference on metal surfaces and other harsh industrial environments. The TOM portfolio is designed for scale at an attractive price point.

"Based on market requirements, specifically our industrial customers, we are pleased to launch the most dynamic, flexible on-metal RFID portfolio in the industry," said Vera Mauerberger, Identiv Product Manager. "Our UHF RFID TOM Labels can tag any type of metal item, whether the surface is flat, concave, or convex. The solution is perfect for all applications on metallic surfaces, with unmatched performance, and takes up very little space at approximately one millimeter thickness."

The portfolio features two product options, UHF TOM® Base and UHF TOM® Pro. UHF TOM® Base was designed for application on metal and nearly every other type of surface, providing a long read range at approximately 4.5 meters (longer range on non-metallic surfaces). UHF TOM® Pro is more resistant against surrounding interfering materials, provides a superior read range of up to 10 meters on metal, and can be applied on convex or concave arched metal surfaces. Additional metrics on performance and sensitivity are available.

UHF RFID TOM® Labels are designed for container tracking, metallic commodities and goods, bicycle tracking, and the automotive industry. The portfolio is available with customized artwork and is easily printable on transfer printers.

Identiv's RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishable goods, and pharmaceuticals. For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com .

