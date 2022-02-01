Senior Helpers Ranks #195 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 List

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, one of the nation's premier providers of in-home senior care, has been ranked #195 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 list, the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. This is the eleventh consecutive year the company has been recognized. The annual list recognizes brands for their outstanding performance in areas including financial strength and stability, unit growth, and brand power. Of the 500 companies listed, Senior Helpers was named among the top-ranked national homecare providers. As the population ages, the demand for home health continues to grow and the COVID-19 pandemic has only emphasized the need for safe in-home care.

"To be recognized for the eleventh year in a row as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's competitive ranking is a significant milestone," said Rob Cantrell, Executive VP of Franchise Development at Senior Helpers. "The in-home senior care industry has been challenged over the past 24 months, and we applaud our franchisees for being nimble and innovative, all while prioritizing safety and quality care for each and every one of our clients."

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

"Every year we take extraordinary pride in celebrating the companies that are honored in our Franchise 500 list and the 2022 list was no exception," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "The past year has been unlike any in recent memory and the franchise systems who made the 2022 Franchise 500 earned their place by not only teaching us something about franchising, but about entrepreneurship."

As COVID-19 and the omicron variant spread across the country, Senior Helpers has taken unprecedented steps to ensure the safety of its caregivers, staff and clients. The company reviews guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) daily and consistently provides owners and staff with ongoing updates. Additionally, Senior Helpers directs all caregivers and staff to follow enhanced prevention procedures, including properly using PPE (face masks, face shields, gloves, etc.), avoiding touching public surfaces, washing their hands often, disinfect all touched surfaces and objects, avoiding crowds and more—all so that clients can age safely and gracefully in the comfort of their own home.

To see the full list of the Franchise 500, click here . Results are published in the publication's January/February 2022 issue.

Senior Helpers Franchise is a top low-cost franchise, with a franchise fee of $52,500 and total investment between $113,000-$152,000. For more information on the Senior Helpers franchise opportunity, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ .

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is one of the nation's premier providers of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

