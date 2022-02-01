Some Like It RedHot: Frank's and Chuba Hubbard Settle 'Spicy or Sweet' Debate

Survey says spicy sneaks the win for Canadians when it comes to chicken wings as Frank's RedHot® teams up with Canadian running back to share Super Bowl LVI recipes

LONDON, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Frank's RedHot® sought to answer one of the most hotly debated game day food questions: "How do you like your wings, spicy or sweet?" In partnership with NFL rookie and Canadian native Chuba Hubbard of the Carolina Panthers, Frank's surveyed Canadians about their favourite game day eats and developed new recipes for the Big Game.

Almost a quarter of Canadians surveyed said chicken wings (23 per cent) were a top food choice for Super Bowl Sunday, second only to pizza (27 per cent). On the spicy versus sweet debate, nearly half (46 per cent) of Canadians were team spicy over team sweet (44 per cent). In another close call, drums (53 per cent) won out over flats (43 per cent). And to top it off, most Canadians (38 per cent) like wings au-naturel – or without dips. For "dressed" wings, ranch (34 per cent) beat blue cheese (18 per cent).

"Frank's-drenched Buffalo chicken wings are a gameday tradition – no dip for me either," said Chuba Hubbard, RB for the Carolina Panthers. "For Super Bowl LVI, I'm excited to team up with Frank's RedHot to share wing recipes just for Canadians and ask my fans how they like their wings."

To accompany the survey findings, Frank's and its team of flavour experts developed two go-to wing recipes – a spicy and sweet option – for Super Bowl LVI. To honour Canada's excitement for gameday, the recipes have an extra Canadian twist: the spicy recipe features spices hailing from the great Canadian Caesar and the sweet recipe features maple syrup. What's more Canadian than that?

"Canadians love to debate all things sports: the teams, the players, and the food. Whether you're team spicy or sweet, ranch or blue cheese, drums or flats, there's no debate that football and flavour are a winning combination," said Trevor Squires, Country Manager, Canada. "No matter how you enjoy the Super Bowl this year, we hope it includes chicken wings and Frank's RedHot."

Head to FranksRedHot.ca/SuperBowlLVI to test the new Frank's RedHot Canadian wing recipes. While there, vote on favourite football foods for a chance to win a Frank's RedHot-themed prize any hot sauce fan would love. The Super Bowl champs won't be the only ones getting the "W" on game day.

Media Note: High resolution images are available for download at this link.

About the Giveaway

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open until 2/13/2022 at 11:59pm ET to legal residents of Canada [excluding Quebec] who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. One (1) grand prize: Frank's RedHot T-shirt, Frank's RedHot candle, mask and several bottles of Frank's RedHot Sauce (approx. value ("AV") $150). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Math skill test and internet access required. Full rules are available at: https://franksredhot.com/en-ca/superbowllvi-terms-and-conditions.

Methodology

These are some of the findings released by Maru Public Opinion from a survey undertaken on January 13, 2022, by Maru/Blue of 1513 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted to match the population according to Census data which ensures the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding. Detailed findings can be found at Canadian Public Opinion Polls | Maru Group.

About Frank's

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavour and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Buffalo 'N Ranch Thick Sauce, Original Seasoning and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.ca for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

