Alcon Canada Announces Launch of TOTAL30® as the First-and-Only Monthly Replacement, Water Gradient Contact Lens

TOTAL30 ® delivers the only Water Gradient, reusable lens that is clinically shown to feel like nothing, even on day 30 1

TOTAL30 ® lenses contain new biomimetic CELLIGENT ® Technology, which mimics the ocular surface structure to help resist the adherence of bacteria and lipids 9-12*

TOTAL30® is available to all customers starting February 1, 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced plans to launch TOTAL30® in Canada, the first-and-only monthly replacement Water Gradient lens that feels like nothing, even on day 30.1 Using Alcon's proprietary Water Gradient material first introduced with DAILIES TOTAL1® contact lenses, TOTAL30® delivers a premium wearing experience for reusable contact lens wearers.

"We are very excited to add TOTAL30® to the TOTAL® brand portfolio, said Chris Dyk, Country Business Unit Head, Vision Care. "Despite approximately two-thirds of contact lens wearers continuing to choose reusable lenses3, innovation in this sector has lagged behind daily disposables for over a decade. That changes today. TOTAL30® delivers a reusable lens with a Water Gradient surface that remains durable for a full 30 days, helping Canadians see brilliantly." 4, 5

TOTAL30® lenses are clinically shown to feel like nothing, even on day 30, giving contact lens wearers an exceptional wearing experience in a reusable lens.1 Alcon capitalized on its proprietary Water Gradient contact lens material to provide a reusable lens that approaches 100 percent water at the surface, so all that touches the eye is a gentle cushion of moisture.7, 8* Considering many new wearers start their contact lens journey in a reusable lens, TOTAL30® offers eye care professionals the opportunity to provide patients with their first introduction to contact lenses with the exceptional comfort of Water Gradient material.

Patients often feel that discomfort is a normal and unavoidable part of the monthly replacement contact lens wearing experience. Due to this, only 5 percent of contact lens wearers bring up discomfort regarding their lenses to their eye care professional, and 23 percent of patients discontinue wearing contact lenses permanently due to discomfort.13 TOTAL30® allows eye care professionals to directly address these issues and provide their patients a premium reusable lens with excellent comfort.1

"Striving for clear vision shouldn't mean sacrificing on comfort," said Dr. Christine Misener, O.D. at the Ancaster Eye Clinic. "For my patients who wear monthly reusable contact lenses, the introduction of TOTAL30® will be an exciting new option to consider when they're looking for a premium wearing experience."

The reusable, Water Gradient design of TOTAL30® is made possible by the introduction of new biomimetic CELLIGENT® Technology. CELLIGENT® combines a biomimetic surface and a unique lens chemistry to help resist bacteria and lipid deposits.9-12* The lens features an inherently lubricious surface that is as soft as the human cornea.5 The Water Gradient surface of TOTAL30® is durable and remains intact during a full month of wear with daily cleaning, disinfecting and storing.4,5 The lens is compatible with all lens care solutions.

Eye care professionals: see instructions for use for contact lens wear, care, precautions, warnings, contraindications and adverse effects. Consumers should consult their eye care professionals.

*Based on in vitro testing of unworn lenses.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

References

SOURCE Alcon Canada