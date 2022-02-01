Cymulate Launches Co-Managed Solution to Help Companies Close Critical Security Blind Spots

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate, the Extended Security Posture Management market leader, today announced the launch of Amplify, a human powered offering designed to accelerate the implementation and optimization of their continuous security assurance. By providing an on-hand advisor, Amplify augments in-house security teams to better leverage Cymulate's platform and manage the optimization of a network's cyber-security posture, end-to-end across the entire MITRE ATT&CK® framework.
"Amplify is coming to the market at the right time," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-founder of Cymulate. "With the rise in cyber attacks, a growing concern from ransomware threats at the management level, and overstretched resources, we understood from our customers that there is a real need to build a co-managed solution that can utilize our security assurance processes, and remove assumptions that could prove fatal."
Cymulate eliminates blind spots by assessing the current security posture of an organization and establishes a security baseline for visibility and control. For Cymulate's customers with stretched security teams, Amplify helps them close security gaps quickly and efficiently, rationalizing technology, helping upskill staff and improving processes.
Cymulate integrates its off-the-shelf Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) suite with a customer's infrastructure, offering a customizable solution that demonstrates an organization's security performance. By assessing the attack surface and effectiveness of security controls including endpoint, email gateway, web gateway, DLP and WAF, results are used to evaluate the organization's capability to detect, alert and block malicious behaviors and make informed decisions on what action to take next.
About Cymulate
Cymulate SaaS-based Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) deploys within an hour, enabling security professionals to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their cyber-security posture end-to-end, across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.
The platform provides out-of-the-box, expert and threat intelligence led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for all maturity levels, and constantly updated. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies. Cymulate allows professionals to manage, know and control their dynamic environment.
