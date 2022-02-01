Vestorly Powers Socxo's Brand Advocacy Platform With AI-Driven Curated Content Streams

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vestorly has entered into a partnership with Socxo, a cloud-based brand advocacy and amplification platform. Socxo has integrated Vestorly's award winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven curated content streams into its product and offers it to its growing customer base. Content from Vestorly's curated categories can now be accessed and shared directly through Socxo's platform to easily amplify marketing messages and campaigns. Clients will have access to a robust inventory of fresh third-party content that has been filtered for safety, relevance and compliance.

Ralph Pahlmeyer, CEO of Vestorly, explains "We are excited to begin our relationship with Socxo and grow it to the next level. The integration of our licensed technology into Socxo's existing product platform will provide a seamless content solution to their growing customer list.

The new content integration will assist the professionals and companies that use Socxo's platform to build stronger and more lasting relationships with both established and prospective clients.

Socxo's customers will be able to efficiently share relevant, timely content from a curated stream of articles with just a few clicks and deliver them via email or social media, to both inform and engage their audience of established and prospective customers.

Vestorly's AI-driven content management engine tracks engagement and learns the audience preferences thereby surfacing highly relevant content. It also learns from their interests, such as hobbies, social causes, and other affinities that allow the users and their audience to bond together in a tighter and more personal relationship.

Sudarsan Rao, CEO of Socxo explains "Our customers expect us to be ahead of the curve with product solutions that meet the increasing demands of online communication. There is no doubt that providing our community with safe, reliable and relevant content will be a core component of their marketing toolbox for years to come. We are excited to offer the power of Vestorly's artificial intelligence powered content management engine to our market. We are certain that our customers will appreciate how it will drive their growth"

Rao, continues, "Ours is a technology platform that brings the distributed enterprise stakeholders together as teams. Be it employees, customers, partners or fans. We have been evolving our product with a focus on last mile attribution to the brand advocacy space. Through Vestorly, we will now have access to highly differentiated streams of content for this purpose."

With a library of 72 out-of-the-box curated content categories, Socxo's customers can hit the content marketing gas pedal at full throttle and maximize their content amplification. Vestorly's content libraries are updated in real time so there is constant, fresh, and relevant content that can be shared for any marketing purpose.

"We've seen a significant uptick in requests for AI solutions that provide relevant and timely content to maintain a feeling of connection and engagement through both internal and external communications." Pahlmeyer notes. "This is an indication that AI-powered content platforms are not just the wave of the future in content marketing, rather already in demand today."

About Vestorly

Vestorly is on the cutting edge of content marketing with a pioneering content management engine that leverages the latest advances in artificial intelligence to curate, market and manage content. With a mission to usher in the next generation of data-powered content engagement Vestorly enables customers to maintain their business's personal and human side.

The core of Vestorly's software is an intelligent content engine that curates content from anywhere in the world. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Vestorly's software surfaces personalized content streams in more than 72 ready-to-share or customizable categories. Vestorly's content curation process lowers the cost of content inventory by factors of 3X or more and reduces the friction of leveraging content through its Robo-ComplianceⓇ system to ensure safe content streams for financial advisors.

For more information on Vestorly's leading-edge AI-powered Content Management Engine, go to http://www.Vestorly.com.



For more information contact Joel Goobich: joel@vestorly.com

About Socxo

Socxo is a SaaS and mobile-based technology platform based out of Bangalore, that enables brands to streamline their social media efforts and maximize their organic reach through "people networks". Socxo powers-up Sales and Marketing through Employee Advocacy, Social Selling and Nano Influencer marketing.

It also allows for monitoring and reporting of activity, giving businesses the intelligence to refine and maximize their content marketing reach through people networks.

To know more about the brand advocacy platform, go to http://www.socxo.com.

For more information contact Ajit Narayan: ajit@socxo.com

