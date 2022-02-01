Martello Vantage DX Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to Vantage DX to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") MTLO, a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today announced the availability of Vantage DX in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Martello customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Vantage DX is a single platform DEM suite designed to optimize the Microsoft 365 and Teams user experience for today's hybrid workplaces. It provides industry-leading user experience monitoring and analytics capabilities. As a result, IT teams can rapidly prioritize and resolve performance issues such as network bandwidth or ISP limitations that impact the user experience. Additionally, IT can proactively optimize future performance for users. Whether the user is working from home, the office, or anywhere in between, Vantage DX provides actionable insight into Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 performance, reducing IT support tickets and mean time to repair.

"Vantage DX gives us better control and insight into our users' experience with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365", said Rehan Shaik, System Engineer at Emirates Steel. "By empowering our IT team to proactively identify and resolve any performance-related issues, we can reduce our total cost of ownership and improve our overall productivity."

"I'm delighted that enterprises and partners can now easily purchase Vantage DX in the same way as their other Microsoft services", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "As the number of monthly active Microsoft Teams users climbs, Martello is providing businesses with the tools needed to optimize its performance and accelerate adoption. With Microsoft sellers now eligible for compensation on Vantage DX sales, we will continue to work with Microsoft to ensure Microsoft 365 and Teams users enjoy the best possible digital experience".

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Martello Vantage DX reach more customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. MTLO is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

