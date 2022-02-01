Aramco and Sutherland Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Design, Develop and Implement Digital Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland, the digital transformation company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.

We are honored to work with Aramco to create groundbreaking technology and platforms that fuel growth in Saudi Arabia .

The agreement is aligned with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's national transformation program.

Nabil A. Al-Nuaim, Vice President of Digital Transformation at Aramco, said: "We are excited for our collaboration with Sutherland through this MoU to localize smart city hyper automation as a service, which will play a role in the growth of the digital services ecosystem."

Under the agreement, Sutherland and Aramco will co-develop and implement the hard and soft infrastructure aligned with localization initiatives of the Kingdom's National Transformation Program. To promote local content development, provide numerous job opportunities for the growing Saudi population and stimulate the diversification of the Saudi economy, this collaboration will focus on the following areas:

IoT-as-a-Service: IoT-as-a-Service will unify data from disparate sources to deliver client-measurable business outcomes (such as improved productivity, better efficiency, enhanced safety, and security and a stronger bottom-line) by interfacing IoT and Operation Technology (OT) with other IT systems in a hyper-automation enabled, scalable, Saudi-local cloud-hosted, multi-tenanted National Platform. These deployments will be available to organizations in the Kingdom, cutting across areas such as Smart Cities and Campuses, Manufacturing, Utilities, Supply Chain and Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, and Banking and Financial Services, among others. IoT-as-a-Service will be provided through a subscription-based model to organizations of all sizes, with a special focus on small and medium enterprises.

Digital Business Services: As a global leader in setting up and managing Digital Business Services (DBS), Sutherland will work with Aramco to set up a locally relevant but globally consistent DBS practice to offer its services to organizations, cutting across various industries. This strategic engagement will start with Aramco and Sutherland developing a localization plan of jobs that can be executed within the Kingdom, specifically creating more than 50,000 digital jobs in the next five years across functions such as IT, Data Analytics, and Cloud Management Services.

Doug Gilbert, Sutherland's Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer added, "For over 35 years we have deployed and leveraged leading-edge technologies that enable our clients across the globe to improve internal business processes, generate best-in-class customer experiences and unlock industry leading value. This partnership recognizes our digital transformation capabilities and our future-readiness. We are honored to work with Aramco to create groundbreaking technology and platforms that fuel growth in Saudi Arabia."

As a driving force in Digital Transformation, Sutherland has a strong track record in creating and implementing, highly successful first-of-its-kind digital business models that deliver non-linear growth for its clients across the globe.These digital business models are also responsible for developing incremental local digital business service (DBS) jobs around the globe in digital commerce, healthcare, retail, travel and logistics, supply chain management and financial services.

About Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally engineered experiences for customers and employees today that continue to delight tomorrow. For over 35 years, we have cared for our clients' customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Our proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland.

