AXCELIS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CLOSURE OF PURION DRAGON EVALUATION TOOL

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the successful closure of a Purion Dragon™ high current evaluation tool at a leading memory manufacturer. The Purion Dragon has a revolutionary high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, designed for advanced memory and logic applications. With the closure of this evaluation, Purion Dragon is now qualified for high volume production of both DRAM and NAND memory devices with this customer. The evaluation closed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're pleased to support this customer as they expand their capacity, and are excited about the significant opportunities for follow on orders in 2022. The Purion Dragon was developed to address our customers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains in the high current, low energy applications space. As demand for advanced memory and logic devices increases, we expect the Purion Dragon to fuel continued growth."
About Axcelis:
Axcelis ACLS, headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.