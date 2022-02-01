MI Charitable Foundation offering $50,000 in Scholarships to Graduating Seniors

GRATZ, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As high school seniors prepare for the final semester of their high school education, the MI Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for our annual scholarship program.
This year, the MI Foundation will offer a record $50,000 to support up to 50 students from around the country with $1,000 scholarships to be used for post-secondary education. All high school seniors are eligible to apply at www.miwindows.com/scholarship. Applications will be accepted through April 15.
"MI is so grateful to offer this program for hardworking, dedicated, and community-minded students," says MI Foundation Specialist and Treasurer Gwen Mallon. "As part of the application review committee, I am delighted to learn about the wonderful things the applicants have already achieved, as well as the amazing plans they have for the future."
As part of the application process, students are asked to complete a questionnaire and write a short essay. A committee from the MI Foundation will select the winners based on their application responses and the contents of their essay.
"Two of the official pillars of the MI Foundation prioritize helping children and giving back to the communities in our own backyard," describes Mallon. "This scholarship program allows us to do both at the same time, which is really rewarding."
ABOUT THE MI CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
In 2015, the MI Charitable Foundation was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The charitable foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – veterans' affairs, children's wellbeing, and cancer.
ABOUT MI WINDOWS AND DOORS
MI is a residential window and patio door manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.
