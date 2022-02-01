Zuper Hires Field Service Software and Operations Expert to Accelerate Growth After Successful Series A Funding

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today welcomed Michael Israel as Head of Evangelism to its growing team. Israel joined shortly following Zuper's $13 million funding round and on the heels of exponential growth for the company. In his new role, Israel will play a key role in executing Zuper's go-to-market strategy as a brand advocate and ambassador.

Israel comes to Zuper with more than 25 years of experience in executive-level field service research and advisory. Recognized as an industry pioneer, he has a deep understanding of the market and a proven track record of providing leadership, guidance, and key consultations regarding overall operations, sales and marketing activities, business systems analysis, and software implementation within the field service and customer service sector.

"Michael is a well-regarded and connected thought leader in this space and we are fortunate to have him on board," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "In 2022, we are laser focused on expanding our offering to more clients looking to modernize their outdated field service processes for our new and permanent on-demand economy. Michael's passion and understanding of the key levers of growth for our ecosystem will be invaluable as we scale to the next level."

Israel's background spans consulting, process analysis and optimization, content strategy and customer service expertise. He has held leadership roles at IFS, Jolt Consulting Group, SAP, Servigistics and Oracle. Most recently, Israel served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Research and Advisory for The Service Council where he oversaw critical field service research and analysis activities and helped develop the Service Council's professional services offering.

"The first time I met Anand and got an in depth brief on Zuper, I immediately saw the immense value proposition the company's software brought to the rapidly changing needs of the field service industry — both for service-based companies and end consumers," said Israel. "Zuper's relentless dedication to tech innovation and its commitment to client and partner success has opened significant opportunities to increase market share globally."

About Zuper

Zuper's productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement enables organizations to efficiently automate operations, manage a remote workforce from anywhere, and supercharge customer acquisition and retention. The company also helps field service businesses maintain COVID-19 compliance and create a safe environment for their employees, customers, and the community with its ZuperCCPack. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle and has offices in India and the Middle East. For more information visit https://zuper.co/.

