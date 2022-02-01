Kellogg's Frosted Flakes* Celebrates the Year of the Tiger and Tony's 70th Birthday with Commemorative Lunar New Year Packaging

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - It's a gr-r-reat year to be a tiger! Beginning February 1, the Lunar New Year marks the Year of the Tiger – a year that also commemorates the 70th birthday of Tony the Tiger, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*' beloved mascot. To give "paws" to this joint celebration, Kellogg Canada is introducing special-edition Frosted Flakes Lunar New Year packaging featuring traditional celebratory designs in vibrant red and gold. The celebratory cereal box honours those born under the tiger sign who are known for being active and adventurous, just like Frosted Flakes' very own Tony.

Available for a limited time, the Frosted Flakes Year of the Tiger packaging features New Year greetings in Traditional Chinese, and Tony appears on the back panel holding a customary bright red gift envelope, known as hóngbāo. At Lunar New Year, the red envelope symbolizes good wishes and luck for the year ahead. In the same spirit of celebration, Tony the Tiger's envelope includes a QR code for consumers to download a celebratory Frosted Flakes coupon. The Lunar New Year design appears on 425 g packages of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and is available in stores now.

Celebrating our Different Stripes

"The creation of this special-edition box of Frosted Flakes cereal exemplifies our commitment to celebrating the cultural traditions of our diverse employees and consumers across Canada," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "In fact, we engaged our ED&I employee resource group to help design this limited-edition pack commemorating the Lunar New Year and Tony's birthday. On behalf of Kellogg Canada, I extend warm wishes to all those celebrating the Year of the Tiger and wish everyone great happiness and prosperity in the year ahead."

In Chinese culture, the tiger is a symbol of strength, bravery, luck and a guardian of the home. Alongside these symbols and characteristics, the Year of the Tiger's lucky colours, blue and orange, are prominently featured on the limited-edition pack. Blue stands for healing, trust and a long life, paired with Tony's signature orange, which helps to improve wealth and fortune – a good omen for 2022!

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

