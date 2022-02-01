Wyndy Announces Expansion and First-in-class Sitter Development Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndy, the trusted childcare connector, is expanding to offer a babysitting solution for even more parents, and valuable earning potential for sitters, following an exciting year of growth in 2021. The app, which is available in more than twenty metro areas, simplifies the process of locating, vetting, booking, and paying babysitters. Additionally, today the company announced the launch of a new professional development program for Wyndy's and a new market expansion campaign, as expectations are high for continued growth in 2022!
"2021 was a challenging year for families and college students alike - but we are proud that Wyndy continued to be a reliable child care connection solution for nearly 4,000 parents," said Missy Polhemus, Wyndy CEO. "From date nights, to needing an extra pair of hands as parents worked from home, nearly 1,700 Wyndy sitters earned a flexible income while delivering support and peace of mind to families last year. We look forward to growing our sitter base even more this year as we expand to serve even more families."
The Birmingham-based company saw demand increase drastically, with a 1200% increase in parents requesting services since the beginning of the pandemic. They look to continue that momentum by growing within their existing footprint, adding more sitters and serving more families, and by expanding into new areas.
Polhemus states that "As a team we are laser-focused on expanding the impact that Wyndy can have for both families in need of childcare and students who are seeking flexible ways to earn an income while they're in school. We are kicking off a new campaign across various markets to grow awareness of Wyndy and to connect new parents and students through the Wyndy platform. With new product enhancements that make booking a job even easier for families and the launch of an exclusive professional development program for our Wyndy's, 2022 will be our best year yet!"
The company also announced the launch of Wyndy's new exclusive professional development program, "Wyndy SkillUp", a program focused on the development of all Wyndy's who currently work on the platform, which is enriching not only for their work as Wyndy sitters, but also their individual course of study. Polhemus shares that "Investing in our Wyndy's is vital to delivering a best-in-class experience for our families, but it is also a fantastic way for us to invest in the future of all of our students allowing them to further their impact in the communities they represent."
For more information, visit wyndy.com.
For information on the new Wyndy SkillUp program, visit www.wyndy.com/skillup
