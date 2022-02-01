Atlas Announces Management Participation at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") ATCO announced today that its CEO, Bing Chen, will participate in a panel discussion, Container Shipping & Port Infrastructure at 9:20 am – 10:30 am ET on February 8th at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference. Atlas management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the conference.
Atlas Conference Panel and Webcast Information:
Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference Panel:
Container Shipping & Port Infrastructure: February 8th, 2022, at 9:20 am – 10:30 am Eastern Time
Webcast Link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel65/panel11/
Webcast replay available: within 24 hours after conclusion of live event
Webcast replay expires: May 7, 2022
To access the live webcast, please use the above link, or go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com
